Fans of Cardinal Nation will find Sally and Rob Rains’ latest book informative if they plan to visit the major and minor league affiliates of the St. Louis Cardinals.
During 2018, the Rains traveled around the United States to watch all the Cardinal minor league teams play baseball. They also attended the Cardinal’s spring training in Jupiter, Florida and the Arizona Fall League where top prospects are given the opportunity to fine tune their skills.
At each location on this comprehensive road trip they compiled helpful information for this volume. The Guide includes details about each team, the history of each stadium, recommendations for hotels, restaurants and local tourist attractions as well as the Rains’ suggestions for stops along the way.
Washington, Missouri Cardinal devotee Patty Wood reflects on her many road trips to see the Cardinals. She comments on the unique sights at each stadium and the distinctive traditions of each ball club.
The Cardinal franchise has primarily depended on its farm-team structure to develop new players and the authors describe this developmental approach. The Rains’ include in this account their visits to watch Cardinal hopefuls in a number of states.
Rob and Sally Rains will have a book talk at Washington Public Library this Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library is open to the public.