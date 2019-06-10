Jared Cohen deftly adds to the canon of U.S. Presidential history by recounting events surrounding the abrupt ascension of eight vice presidents to the Oval office due to the untimely deaths of elected Presidents.
Four incumbent Presidents were assassinated: Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley and John Kennedy. They were succeeded by Andrew Johnson, Chester Arthur, Theodore Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson, respectively.
The other four Presidents—William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, Warren Harding and Franklin Roosevelt—died unexpectedly of natural causes and were replaced by John Tyler, Millard Fillmore, Calvin Coolidge and Harry Truman, correspondingly.
The author devotes a chapter to each of these vice presidents, except for Truman who gets two. Cohen details the circumstances for their ascendancy and assesses their contributions to the republic. Cohen’s comments about Harry Truman, the only Missouri citizen to become President, are especially insightful and laudatory.
Truman served as vice president for only 82 days before he unexpectedly ascended to the Presidential office. During this short tenure as VP, Truman had never received an intelligence briefing, never met a single foreign leader and was never involved with making war plans. He described himself as “a political eunuch.”
On the day Roosevelt died and Truman became President and Commander in Chief, Hitler was still driving World War II, the war in Japan remained uncontrolled, a bureaucratic battle was brewing between the Army and the Navy, the welfare of hundreds of thousands of prisoners of war had to be addressed, and Stalin was reneging on the promises he made at Yalta. Yet, Cohen shows, this naïve, accidental President rises to the occasion and ends the war in both Europe and Japan, collaborates with Congress to establish the Marshall Plan for Europe, leads the country through the Korean War and begins the detente of the Cold War. In fact, Cohen rates Truman and Theodore Roosevelt as the only two successful accidental Presidents. “Both seized the reins of power decisively and acted boldly,” he affirms.
The ambiguity of Presidential succession is a theme the author emphasizes throughout the book. John Tyler set the precedent for succession by immediately assuming Harrison’s office because there was no Constitutional directive addressing Presidential succession. Congress has since examined Presidential succession several times but, until the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, passed on February 10, 1967, lawmakers always resolved this issue with some vagueness. Currently, this key transitional process has never been tested.
“Accidental Presidents” adds to our understanding of the power and limits of the American Presidency. Furthermore, Cohen exhorts his readers to take seriously the selection of vice presidents because of the power they may attain.
This book depicts some of the most colorful and vulnerable times in U.S. history. Each chapter includes portraits of its subjects, both the incumbent Presidents and their accidental successors. Simon and Schuster is the publisher of this well researched and end-noted 509-page book.