In school, the last thing a child wants is to be different. “A Normal Pig,” by K-Fai Steele, tackles this issue with humor and clever cartoons, as it introduces young readers to a porker with a problem.
Meet Pip, a spotted pig among solid pink piggys. Pip was normal as could be—“She liked art and cooking with her family, and thinking about what she wanted to be when she grew up.” Yet at school, her spots stood out, as well as her lunch.
Pip brought food from home that was unusual. As soon as her porcine classmates saw her veggie combo in Tupperware, the taunts began: “Eww! WHAT ARE YOU EATING?!”
Perplexed, “Pip didn’t know how to respond.”
The noontime niggles give way to angst in art, as the other pigs found fault with her creativity—“Weren’t we supposed to draw houses,” they quipped.
Soon Pip was cranky at home, a change in demeanor her mom noticed, wisely suggesting a family trip to the city. There Pip saw crowds of pigs, no two exactly alike, snorting away in a smorgasbord of piggy tongues.
The city outing taught Pip a lesson, one she took back to school with her, a lesson that gave her the courage to be unique and stand up for herself, a change that earned her respect in the lunchroom and on the playground too.
“A Normal Pig,” scores high marks and would make a fitting gift for a child headed for school in the coming weeks.
Preschool-third grade.