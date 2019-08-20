David Maraniss has written a riveting account of his family’s history during the 1950s Red Scare. During that era many ordinary families were disrupted because the House Un-American Activities Committee was obsessed with ridding the United States of anyone with communist leanings. The HUAC was created in 1938 to investigate suspected disloyalty and subversive activities on the part of private citizens, public employees, and any organizations allegedly having Communist ties.
Concurrently, in the U.S. Senate, Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin conducted his own search for communist sympathizers by making frequent startling, but unproven charges of widespread communist influence into American government by leftist politicians, Hollywood actors and playwrights. He particularly used intimidation to urge his fellow senators to repeal elements of Roosevelt’s New Deal policies which he deemed “Red plots”.
“A Good American Family” depicts this dangerous time of fear and injustice as one of the most forbidding periods in U.S. history. The story centers on the author’s father, journalist Elliott Maraniss, (nicknamed “Ace” by his fellow reporters), a World War II veteran who had commanded an all African-American company in the Pacific arena. After being named a communist by Bereniece Baldwin, a grandmother and U.S. government spy, Ace came under continual surveillance by the FBI. In March 1952, he was summoned to appear before the House Un-American Activities Committee. When questioned about his membership in the Communist Party, Ace claimed Fifth Amendment protection that to observers indicated guilt. He was immediately fired from his “Detroit Times” newspaper job, was blacklisted and unable to find steady work for five years.
Ace and his wife Mary met at the University of Michigan where they both joined the Michigan branch of the Communist Party USA. They had become disillusioned over the injustices and terrorism of the post-Depression era and the failure of the U.S. government to address these issues. Ace and Mary believed the United States had not lived up to the promises stated in the Constitution, especially those related to race and equal treatment under the law. Their son explains that his parents had looked to communism as a way to correct these injustices until they witnessed the evils of Stalin’s government. Ironically, he notes that Ace’s chief interrogator at the House Un-American Activities hearing was John S. Wood, a Georgia Democrat and former Klansman who favored segregation and a poll tax for black voters.
David Maraniss writes that “such a man had the authority to question whether Elliott Maraniss was sufficiently American” is appalling.
“Didn’t being a citizen of this country give him the freedom to affiliate with the politics of his choosing, and to write and speak his mind, as long as he didn’t betray his country as a foreign agent? Was he un-American? What does that even mean? By what standard? Un-American compared to whom and to what?”
This tribute to his late father, (1918-2004) answers some of those questions by examining what it meant to Ace to be an American amidst the political dysfunction of the 1950s. Although written before the rise of Trump, the memoir connects that scary era of U.S. history to today’s political climate for the reader by including descriptions of its demagogues who use fear, exaggeration and demonization as powerful political tools.
The resonance of the 1950s Red Scare with today’s political climate was affirmed for me when I picked up “The New York Times,” Sunday, July 21, 2019 edition and read the headline: “Red Scare Grows in Washington, Now with China as Boogeyman.” The story reported on how The Committee on Present Danger, a movement active during the 70s and 80s which campaigned against the threat of the Soviet Union has recently been revived, aided by Stephen K. Bannon, to warn against the dangers of China’s communist party and its infiltration into the United States.
Maraniss has written an engrossing, historically important story from the Red Scare during the 1950s as experienced by one American family. It is a very sober and timely story illustrating the danger of giving political and economic power to narcissists and self-indulgent leaders who think of journalists as enemies of the people.
This biography concludes by describing the family’s resilience and vindication. The family of six moved across country a couple of times to find work. One year, the children attended multiple schools. Many nights there was little food on the table. Ace kept searching for a meaningful job and finally, in 1957, found steady work at “The Capital Times” in Madison, Wisconsin, a newspaper that opposed Senator McCarthy. Elliott retired in 1983 as Executive Editor of the “Times.” His son reports that Ace rose from this bleak period of his life without bitterness, and taught his family to live with openness toward a world filled with contradictions. He urged them to always search for the truth. The story is an engaging reminder of how precious and fragile freedom is and the need for each citizen to protect it daily.