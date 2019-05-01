Before our first grandchild was born 17 years ago, my husband and I signed up for grandparenting classes at the hospital where our daughter was going to give birth. We left the class one evening with a meaty kernel of advice: “Keep your mouth shut.”
It’s a mantra Anna Quindlen advocates in “Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting,” an accessible, sweet read chock full of wisdom about Quindlen’s toe-dip into the blessed waters of grandparenthood.
“There are really only two commandments of Nanaville: love the grandchildren and hold your tongue,” she writes. This slim book is rife with memorable quotes and endearing times, “Small Moments,” Quindlen has relished with her grandson Arthur, her oldest son’s boy, followed by light-hearted lessons she’s garnered from these experiences.
“… I’m learning that being a grandmother is not about the things you have to do. It’s about the things you want to do.”
Quindlen’s writing is descriptive and relatable and calls to mind cradling an infant, its downy head in the crook of your arm, the heaven-sent fragrance of babydom radiating from your precious bundle.
There is a healthy dose of humor in Quindlen’s book too, the angst of complicated, confounded car-seats, the sacrifices she’ll make for Arthur when he gets older—ride a Tilt-A-Whirl—and communication issues that arise because Arthur is half Chinese and sometimes spouts Mandarin along with English.
To her credit, Quindlen gave Mandarin a shot, along with her husband, but they temporarily shelved their lessons. She’s accepted her limitations, “I’m speaking the nana language of love and hoping Arthur recognizes, if not every word, then all the tones.”
Quindlen doesn’t focus solely on being a grandparent but also reflects on being the mother of three children, all adults, comparing how her role as mother and grandmother are both different and alike.
“Nanaville” is a treasure to keep or gift to another in the grandmother set, a book to refer to when you’re tempted to believe “Mother knows best.” Using Quindlen as a guide, grandparents can’t go wrong.