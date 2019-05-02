“My Lovely Wife, ” by Samantha Downing, is a psychological thriller full of domestic suspense. It’s a story of family dynamics, marriage and its challenges, serial killers, and the effects the news media plays in our culture.
An unnamed husband, a tennis instructor at a ritzy country club, tells this fast-paced novel. He has been married to his real estate agent wife Millicent for 15 years. They have two children and live in an affluent suburb of central Florida.
The couple has a secret, a deadly one. They are keeping their marriage alive by committing murder and getting away with it. The first murder was an accident but they enjoyed the excitement of a crime undiscovered.
As more women disappear, the husband narrates the events leading up to each disappearance while providing his inner thoughts. He soon realizes his wife is doing more than murdering the women—she is hiding and torturing them first. It also becomes apparent Millicent is unhappy with her husband’s infidelity and has a plan.
This dark, macabre and suspenseful thriller is based on a true story, a documentary about Colleen Stan who was kidnapped in 1977 and held captive for years by a married couple. “My Lovely Wife” is full of twists, some of which are predictable but the ending will leave you speechless and wondering.