Newsbee hopes his trusty Buzzers and Buzzettes won’t take a break from summer reading. “Loving Our Libraries” is a mantra he honors, and he trusts young readers will live by that mantra too. Summer provides free time to swing by the library and check out Book Buzz Books and other treasures on the shelves. Launch your literary adventures at your local libraries.
“The Book Hog,” by Greg Pizzoli, features a pink pig protagonist that’s hog-wild about stories — the curly-tailed cutie adores books — “ . . . the way they smelled, and the way the pages felt in his hooves.” Colorful, comic illustrations drive that point home with a “HA!”
While books are the oinker’s mainstay, the Book Hog is bogged down by a bothersome truth, a secret he holds close to his snout — he can’t read — what torture to have stacks of books and not be able to decipher letters to unlock true tales, fiction and fantasy.
Enter Book Hog’s local library, a destination that proves monumental when Miss Olive, a kind, caring librarian extends her trunk Book Hog’s way, inviting him to story hour, “Pick out a book, and I’ll read it with you.”
The world opens up to the Book Hog in ways he couldn’t have imagined, as he learns to give and receive. So goes the glorious joy of library life.
Book people just can’t help themselves — they’re driven to share their passion. Such is the case with Dorothy, in “Miss Dorothy and Her Bookmobile,” by Gloria Houston, a story based on a real-life bookmobile librarian who influenced many with her devotion and hard work. Soft, nostalgic illustrations by Susan Condie Lamb add to the sincerity and beauty of this lovely story.
Growing up, Dorothy had a deep affection for books and enjoyed people too. Her dream was to become a librarian in a brick and mortar building, and she set out to do just that, until BINGO! A man she couldn’t resist materialized and her life took a detour. The couple married and moved from Massachusetts to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.
The move shelved Dorothy’s opportunity to work in what she considered a real library — that all changes when the townspeople hold a meeting and decide to give a “rolling library” a chance. With Dorothy at the helm, it’s a successful endeavor that feeds her as she serves others.
Volunteering at Foxfield Public Library isn’t how Jamie Bunn envisioned spending her summer vacation. But the 13-year-old gets busted and has to pay the piper after cheating in school, giving answers to Trey, a boy she has a crush on.
In “A Kind of Paradise,” by Amy Rebecca Tan, Jamie learns valuable lessons as she fulfills her dreaded sentence of community service at the library. But first she has to walk through the fire of having everyone in school know about her infraction, thanks to Trey’s sister, who has had it in for Jamie since elementary school.
Dealing with the shame she feels for making a bad decision weighs heavy on Jamie, but help comes as summer advances and the acquaintances she makes at the library turn into trusted friends; library staff and patrons influence her in unforgettable ways. As human dramas unfold, Foxfield Public Library fights for its life, the city’s mayor certain it must be closed to save money.
Amy Rebecca Tan’s book drives home the message that we can learn from our mistakes. Jamie makes lemonade from lemons in a book that couldn’t be more heartwarming.