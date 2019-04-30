On a whim, Dani Shapiro spit into a cup and took a DNA test through Ancestry.com. Once the sample was sent, she didn’t think about it again. Several weeks later, the results arrived. Shapiro learned she had no biological connection to the man she thought was her father, so goes the premise of “Inheritance: a Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love.”
Within 48 hours, Shapiro and her husband Michael conducted enough online research to discover her biological father was an esteemed medical doctor living on the West Coast. Shapiro’s parents were both dead. She was an only child and had few people to talk to about this life-changing news.
This best-selling book describes Shapiro’s experiences of betrayal and finally resignation as she unravels the story of her birth. Shapiro’s mother only once mentioned that her daughter was conceived in Philadelphia, and that it was “not a pretty story.” Shapiro’s investigation reveals she was conceived by an anonymous donor after her mother suffered several miscarriages and was nearing her 40s.
The story of the Farris Institute, operated illegally by a doctor and his wife in the 1950s, is intriguing. So are the medical and ethical questions raised by the practice of using anonymous donors to impregnate women. Shapiro’s donor was a medical student who donated sperm to earn money during his years in school. This was not an uncommon practice among medical students. Shapiro’s father was promised anonymity, something that went by the wayside with the now common use of DNA kits. Her father never once thought that children born from his marriage could actually have numerous half-siblings.
Shapiro wrestles with the fact that her parents never told her, or anyone in her extended family about her conception. She admits that she always felt estranged from her cold, remote mother and was closest to her father, but he was often distracted by depression and overuse of medications.
Her parents were Jewish, but Shapiro looks nothing like her half-sister from her dad’s previous marriage. She also doesn’t resemble any of her dark-haired relatives. Shapiro is blond and blue-eyed, almost identical in appearance and mannerisms to her biological dad. The resemblance belies any question of paternity. Additionally, DNA testing is virtually 100 percent accurate.
If Shapiro had known the truth about her conception, she’d have gained valuable medical knowledge that could have helped a potentially mortal illness her son faced as a baby. She also discovered that a serious eye disease she inherited from her father may not have morphed into serious consequences if discovered early on.
Shapiro is a well-known novelist, memoirist, and essayist. It is ironic that her previous memoirs include many references to feeling like an “other.”
“Inheritance” is an engrossing book that raises many questions about the good and bad consequences of DNA testing. Throughout the book, the author wrestles with her history and struggles to come to terms with being the child of two honorable men.