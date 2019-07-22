In “If You Want to Make God Laugh,” Bianca Marais draws the reader into daily life in a transformational time in South Africa through the lives of three women, two white, one black. Told from alternating perspectives, the story traces how the lives of Delilah, Ruth, and Zodwa intersect as their nation moves from apartheid into democracy. The rise of the nation’s first black president brings challenges and complicates the lives of liberal moderates and those who remained silent under apartheid, and brings backlash from angry white supremacists. At the same time, these three women’s lives collide around their personal histories of trauma and grief.
Short chapters and light, breezy writing make this a perfect summer read, but don’t let that fool you. The subject matter is deep. Delilah and Ruth are confronting the remnants of a patriarchal culture that raises obedient little girls to become obedient adult women, regardless of the consequences.
Zodwa struggles to find her way in an informal settlement where her out-of-wedlock pregnancy brings shame and threatens to undo the hope that her mother held for her. Throughout it all, secrets and heartaches keep them at a distance. They must figure out how to trust one another with their most closely guarded shame, for the sake of a child that they all want to protect.
Though the author no longer lives in South Africa, her writing sets the scene with great clarity and detail. The reader unfamiliar with the peculiar mixture of Afrikaans, English, and local dialects may want to review a South African slang website as they read. Her storytelling is laced with words and foods only locals will know, such as bakkie (pronounced “becky,” meaning pickup truck) and mielies (pronounced “mealies,” meaning corn-on-the-cob).
Since the author is a white South African herself, it stands to reason that her portrayal of the two white women in the story rings most true. I was a little turned off by the introduction to Zodwa, which took place at the home of a nyanga, a traditional healer that Westerners might call a witchdoctor. Though these practitioners are indeed a part of most of the townships and informal settlements in South Africa, starting the story there felt contrived, as if it were only there to prove how authentically “African” the story is.
The other detail that rankled was the interchangeable use of the term “township” and “informal settlement.” Though the two look very similar to the casual observer, there is a difference rooted in the very system of apartheid and its demise, as was pointed out to me on my visit to South Africa last year.
A township has been created by the Apartheid state in order to separate people according to racial purity laws. Informal settlements are built out of desperation, mainly by those who have been displaced by economic necessity, both from within South Africa and from across the continent.
In spite of these small details, Marais depicts these three women as fully-rounded characters, both flawed and fascinating, longing for healing, wholeness, and reconciliation, just like the country they call home.