In “Birthday,” by Meredith Russo, the two main characters, Morgan and Eric have known each other from day one, since the day they were born, both sharing the same birthdate.
Morgan grew up in trailer park, his dad a football coach. Morgan fights each day to find his true self. He doesn't know how to tell anyone that he’s changing and the only thing keeping him above water is his best friend Eric who grew up privileged.
Eric’s been trying to figure out how he fits in the world too. Both Moran and Eric have gone through life doing exactly what their dads wanted them to do. With each day’s arrival, these two will have to find a way to be true to themselves no matter what life throws at them.
“Birthday,” a coming of age story, is told through snapshots of Morgan and Eric’s birthdays. Through these little glimpses readers get to follow Morgan and Eric on their most important discovery. Their struggles feel so real that the characters broke my heart, twisted it, and made me tear up. It hurt to watch Morgan and Eric grow close while also growing apart.
This book is incredibly fast-faced, so much so that I couldn’t put it down. I recommend “Birthday,” a harrowing story, to lovers of realistic literature and romance.