“A Wonderful Stroke of Luck,” by Ann Beattie, tells the life of Ben, an emotionally challenged man who can’t come to terms with his lot in life or the people from his past, haunting him throughout his adulthood.
The book opens with Ben at a boarding school for troubled yet gifted high school students. Ben’s story is told through his relationships with old friends even as they travel their own paths through careers and relationships. Ben’s later interactions with new neighbors provide readers with further insight into his views of life and the world.
Ben can’t remember why his dad put him in the school. He thinks his stepmother didn’t want him around. Later, his favorite, most influential teacher tells Ben that he was sent away from home after an unsettling incident with his stepsister, involving memories of their deceased mother.
As an adult, Ben often thinks about the teacher for whom he had the most regard and who taught Ben to think critically about everything. In fact, it is this critical thinking that keeps Ben from developing close relationships throughout his life.
His attraction to women he can’t ultimately have include a carefree friend from his high school days, an unstable and self-absorbed addict, and the wife of a friend and neighbor. His “wonderful stroke of luck,” suggested in the title, may be that he has avoided any permanent attachments to his lovers and friends.
Because of his deep disappointment in people, Ben loses trust and becomes wary of commitment. His tendency to put everyone on a pedestal in spite of their shortcomings escalates his hurt when those he cares for prove to be less than they seem. These issues increase Ben’s isolation and his tendency to use others for his own selfish purposes.
Beattie, a renowned author, keeps readers interested with her psychological study of a man who resists conforming to the life expected of a popular teen and somewhat conventional adult. She presents us with a portrait of a man not entirely sad with his solitary life but a man who remains confused and frequently pondering the actions of others.
I found myself interested in the outcome of this novel, in spite of never really feeling sympathy for Ben.